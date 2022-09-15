LOOK: Vina Morales walks New York Fashion Week runway

Vina Morales is happy that she was able to walk the runway for a cause.

The actress-singer modeled creations by House of Musa at the New York Fashion Week, as seen in her latest posts.

The outfit was designed by her friend Joy Soo, with beadwork by John Cloma.

According to Morales, the fashion event aims to help prisoners and indigenous tribes in Davao del Norte.

"Such an honor to do the grand finale walk at the New York Fashion Week of Musa event for a good cause," she said.

"A little trivia is that my great, great grandmother who married an American soldier during the war is from a Tagakaulo tribe, which originates from Davao del Sur," she added.

Morales has been doing shows in the United States. Last August, she performed with American musician Jim Brickman.

