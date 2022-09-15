MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

JERROLD TAROG IN KULTURASERYE

Handout

Multi-awarded film director Jerrold Tarog is featured in Gateway Gallery's KulturaSerye in time for the Philippine Film Industry Month this September.

The event will be held on the KulturaSerye event page at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.

Here, Tarog will share and discuss the process of conceptualizing and shooting two of his films, "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo."

LIVE MURAL PAINTING BY DISTORT MONSTERS

This year’s 0917 Extra GDay celebrations are more special with the launch of the partnership between Globe Platinum and visual artist Distort Monsters at Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City on September 17.

Starting at 2 p.m., Distort Monsters will do a live mural painting at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater.

While watching Distort Monsters complete his latest masterpiece, guests can enjoy live music and redeem Globe Rewards points to enjoy premium liquor from Diageo.

DAVID GUERRERO'S BOOK LAUNCH

Handout

BBDO Guerrero creative chairman David Guerrero is set to launch his book titled "The Crap Ideas Book" at the Manila International Book Fair on Saturday, September 17.

The 77-page book offers advice and examples from a creative advertising point of view, with creative illustrations on the left page.

The launch event will be held at Meeting Room 5, 3 to 4 p.m. at the SMX Convention Center, with a live Q&A and book signing made possible by the book’s official publisher, Milfores Publishing.

The Manila International Book Fair will run from September 16 to 18.

MPL-PH SEASON 10 WEEK 6

Handout

This week, fans will witness a battle between two Tzys. ECHO's Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno earlier advised BREN Esports coach Ducky to prepare their jungler, Kyle Angelo "KyleTzy" Sayson, for the upcoming match.

The sixth week of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League -Philippines can be watched on its website and social media channels.

Below is the schedule of games:

September 16

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m - TNC Pro Team vs RSG PH

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - ECHO vs Bren Esports

September 17

14:30-17:00 - Nexplay EVOS vs ONIC Philippines

17:00-19:30 - Smart Omega vs ECHO

19:30-22:00 - Bren Esports vs Blacklist International

September 18

17:00-19:30 - RSG Philippines vs ONIC Philippines

19:30-22:00 - Smart Omega vs TNC Pro Team

S&R PISO SALE

Handout

S&R is holding a Piso Sale promo on the MetroMart app and website from September 16 to 19.

Here, customers can buy items at select branches of S&R for P1 when they get it delivered via MetroMart.

The S&R Piso Sale promo will have various items available for a limited time per day.

Check out the schedule below:

September 16

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Spam Luncheon Meat Less Sodium

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Prem Luncheon Meat Lite

September 17

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Coffee Drink Bottle, Cowhead Regular

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Lotte Jeju Mandarin Orange 1.5L, Yakult Probiotic Drink

September 18

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Coca-Cola Coke No Sugar Great Taste Zero Calories, Cheetos Cheddar & Jalapeno

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Lay's Sour Cream & Onion, Yakult Probiotic Drink

September 19