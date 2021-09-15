Screenshot from JaMill's YouTube channel

Vlogger couple Jayzam Manabat and Camille Trinidad, popularly known as JaMill, have returned to producing content on YouTube, a month after they decided to bid goodbye to the platform.

In a lengthy video clip, their first for their new YouTube channel, Manabat and Trinidad set the record straight on why they deleted their channel before which had more than 12 million subscribers.

According to Manabat, their relationship was greatly tested in 2021 and started to become toxic.

“Matagal na kaming nagiging toxic. Okay kami sa araw-araw noon kasi nasa healing stage kami ni Camille. Di talaga maganda 'yung mga nangyayari sa amin. Pangit ng 2021 sa 'min,” he said.

“Dito kami sinubok. Sinubok ang relasyon namin sa iba't ibang klaseng paraan. 'Yung mga alam n'yo at mga bagay na 'di n'yo alam.”

Trinidad added that they realized that as they moved closer to God, temptations kept coming.

This was echoed by her partner who admitted they got overwhelmed with everything that was happening to their lives.

“Walang umaawat sa 'min. Mas nakakatakot nga 'yung 'pag nasa mali ka, mapi-feel mo na tama lahat ng ginagawa mo. Pero kapag humaharap ka na sa tama, saka ka hinahatak ng mga kampon ng kadiliman,” Manabat said.

They went on to share that they thought they were healed already after a series of controversies and debacles, but it turned out that the road to move on fully from the past was a test of character.

Trinidad recalled getting emotional whenever the past crossed her mind again which eventually led to the deletion of the channel.

“Umabot na sa punto na nandito ka lang ba sa 'kin dahil may channel tayo.' Nagkakwestyunan na kami ni Camille. Baka kung wala 'yung channel na 'yan matagal ka nang umalis sa feeling ko,’” Manabat recalled.

The collapse of their first channel was sparked by Trinidad's interview with a certain brand for a long-term project.

He said Trinidad underwent what appeared to be a counseling session to check her mental state before dealing with the project.

However, during the interview, questions about their relationship seemed to have triggered Trinidad.

Trinidad revealed she was the one who deleted the channel but regretted the action afterwards.

“Ako ang nag-delete ng channel kasi na-trigger ako,” Trinidad said. “Nagsisi naman ako guys. And nakakalungkot naman talaga na isang iglap... bakit ko ginawa?”

Manabat was quick to reassure his girlfriend that he has no problem with it, professing that his love for Trinidad is greater than their channel.

“Naintindihan kita. Wala akong pake kahit dinilete mo. Ikaw ang mahalaga. Ikaw ang mahal ko. Mas mahal kita kaysa sa channel na yun,” he told Trinidad.

“Alam kong pinaghirapan namin 'yon. Ang dami naming sinacrifice para dun. Pero nangibabaw sa isip ko na mas mahalaga sa 'kin si Camille. Mahal ko 'tong taong to talaga.”

Last August, the couple confirmed that they deleted their YouTube channel, much to the surprise of many netizens.

“JaMill is now signing off. Pero Jayzam & camille is ♾,” Trinidad said on Twitter.

They said they were protecting their relationship and asked for respect from the public.