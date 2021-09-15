People take photos of themselves in Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila on February 17 as it reopened after being closed due to quarantine restrictions. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Rizal Park and three sites in Intramuros — Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego and Plaza San Luis — will be reopened to the public starting September 16 under limited capacity and shortened operating hours, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said in a statement.

Rizal Park will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. with a maximum capacity of 500 visitors at any given time, according to the DOT.

Fort Santiago, meanwhile, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with a maximum capacity of 150 visitors at any given time.

Baluarte de San Diego will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will accommodate a maximum of 80 people at a time. Entrance fees for both sites remain at P75 for regular visitors, and P50 for discounted eligible visitors such as seniors, students and persons with disability.

Entrance to Plaza San Luis remains free of charge, but it is only open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“The reopening of Fort Santiago, Baluarte San Diego and Plaza San Luis will allow visitors to again experience 2020's Asia and world's leading tourist attraction as recognized by the World Travel Awards,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

The DOT stressed, however, that visitors must strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols in place at the tourist spots.

Those going to Rizal Park, for example, are advised to download the StaySafe app for faster entry, although manual contact tracing forms will still be available for those without access to mobile phones.

All visitors must also undergo temperature checks at the entrances of the tourist spots and wear face masks and face shields regardless of vaccination status, the DOT said.

Puyat said almost all employees of the Intramuros Administration and Rizal Park have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As of September 14, 99 percent of the workers in Intramuros Administration — including outsourced security and janitorial workers — have also been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, over 96 percent of all personnel stationed at Rizal Park have already received their complete COVID-19 vaccination,” she said.