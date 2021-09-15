MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

THE PEN'S 45TH ANNIVERSARY TAKEOUT MEALS

Handout

To commemorate the 45th anniversary of its founding in 1976, The Peninsula Manila cooks up an extensive menu featuring classic favorites as well as new flavors with only one stipulation – prices must reflect the spirit of the anniversary.

The hotel's 45th anniversary menus, priced at P45, P197.60, P450, and P1,976.60, are available until September 30.

The anniversary takeout and delivery menu of Lobby favorites include Avocado Toast, Asado Pork Belly Bao and Gnocchi Carbonara. From Spices are Nasi Goreng, Vegetable Samosa, Tom Kha Gai, Salmon Fillet Tikka Masala, Free-range Chicken Satay and Yam Sam-O.

The Peninsula Boutique special menu includes Chocolate Chip Cookies, Strawberry Croissants, Chocolate Chip Muffins, Moist Chocolate Cake, and Strawberry Shortcake.

DELIVERY DEALS FROM FOODPANDA

Handout

Delivery app Foodpanda promises to cater to different types of customers as it offers deals throughout the week.

These include the Super Sunday deals, which let users avail of up to 50% off on comfort food items.

There is also the Mega Mondays promo, which includes promos on select items at up to half the original price. Meanwhile, the Epic Deals offer has big discounts on various cuisine choices.

More details about the promo are available on the Foodpanda app and social media pages.

INSTAGRAM FOODIES SHARE DONA ELENA DISHES

Handout

Doña Elena Olive Oil has tapped Instagram foodies to create easy and tasty dishes using the brand's products.

The resulting items range from budget-friendly eats like Grilled Cream Dory, Herb Bread, and Spinach Dip; fancy P300 dishes like Olive Oil Garlic Tuna Pasta and Lemon Garlic Parmesan Shrimp Pasta; and "next-level" meals like Chicken and Mushroom Salpicao, Chicken Pesto Pizza, and 40 Cloves Garlic Chicken.

Doña Elena Olive Oil is available in groceries and supermarkets nationwide as well as Ace Market, Lazada, and Shopee.

IRISH FOOD BOARD LAUNCHES ONLINE CULINARY CONTEST

Handout

Bord Bia, or the Irish Government Food Board, has launched an online culinary competition that aims to promote European pork and beef among Filipinos.

The "East Meets West" culinary competition is open to professional chefs, culinary students, food bloggers/influencers, and home cooks. Participants are to submit recipes that are high-quality, restaurant-standard, and inspired by Filipino-fusion cuisine.

A group of world-renowned chefs, as well as representatives from Bord Bia, will review all the entries by the end of September. The shortlisted top 10 semi-finalists will receive a cooking kit to create and submit a 3-minute video of their dishes, using both European pork and beef from Ireland, and then they will be evaluated to move forward as the top 5 finalists to showcase their world-class Filipino culinary talents.

The final selection of their winning recipes will be made at a final cook-off event scheduled by the end of November with the announcement of the top 5 winners by rank.

The prize pool includes P325,000 in prize vouchers, a cooking class with renowned chefs Philip John Golding and Mark Hagan, a luxurious hotel staycation with Irish breakfast, and high quality chef's kit supplies.

More details are available on the European Pork and Beef website and social media pages.

JACK 'N JILL RELEASES NEW ROLLER COASTER FLAVOR

[EMBED JACK AND JILL PHOTO HERE. CAPTION: Handout]

Handout

Jack 'n Jill's Roller Coaster, a ring-shaped potato snack, now comes in a new flavor.

Roller Coaster Barbecue comes in solo packs and buddy packs, each offering sweet, savory, and smoky flavors.

The snack, which also comes in cheese, is available in supermarkets nationwide as well as Shopee and other grocery apps.

KENNY ROGERS OFFERS PLANT-BASED BURGERS

Handout

Kenny Rogers Roasters has partnered with the plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat to expand its healthy offerings to customers.

Kenny's Beyond Burger has a Beyond Meat burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo and sandwiched between two buns.

Another is Kenny's Beyond Mashed Potato, which includes a plant-based burger patty nestled on top of a bed of mashed potato, smothered with mushroom gravy.

The two items are available in Kenny Rogers Roasters branches nationwide at P295 each. Orders can be made on the restaurant chain's website or hotline (8-555-9000).

MCDONALD'S HOLDS ALL WHEELS, ALL WINS PROMO

Riders, drivers, and passengers-on-the-go can look forward to McDonald's All Wheels, All Wins Promo, giving them a shot at winning raffle prizes such as a brand new Chevrolet Tracker LT Redline Edition SUV.

Also up for grabs is a set of Yokohama tires, while 10 riders can win P10,000 worth of Yokohama gift certificates each.

Other prizes include three Vespa Primavera Motorcycles, three Yamaha Mio Sporty Motorcycles, and three Marlin 5 Mountain Bikes.

To join, ride-thru customers should have a minimum purchase of P100, which is good for one e-raffle entry. The promo runs until October 29, with the raffle draw to happen on the first week of November.

More details are available on McDonald's Philippines' social media pages.

PANCAKE HOUSE'S ALL-DAY SNACK DOUBLES

Handout

Pancake House lets customers have double the fun with its All-Day Snack Doubles, which features its best-selling savory items.

Selections include two Original Pan Chicken Burgers for P179, two Solo Spaghetti for P199, and two Best Tacos in Town for P143.

The promo is valid from Monday to Friday until September 30 for dine-in (select stores), takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

SALADSTOP BRINGS BACK YEOBO YEOBO GRAIN BOWL

Handout

The Yeobo Yeobo warm grain bowl is making a comeback in SaladStop for a limited time only.

Available until October 25, the dish is made with warm quinoa, baby spinach, baked mushrooms, edamame, sweet corn, alfalfa sprouts, grated cage-free eggs, topped with beef bulgogi, and dressed with a Korean chili vinaigrette.

It can be ordered at all SaladStop branches in Metro Manila (except SM Megamall) for P395. More details are available on the brand's website and social media pages.

PIA, ANNE, AGA SHARE LOVE FOR CHICKENJOY

Handout

Chickenjoy ambassadors Pia Wurtzbach, Anne Curtis, and Aga Muhlach recently showed their love for the fried chicken treat in an online talk show by Jollibee last September 10.

The three spoke at length about their memories and experiences involving Chickenjoy, such as Curtis' showbiz discovery at a Jollibee store in Metro Manila, Wurtzbach getting nicknamed "Jollibee" by her peers at Miss Universe because of her love of Chickenjoy, and Muhlach being a huge part of the Jollibee family for 30 years.

Chickenjoy, which comes in meal bundles and buckets, can be ordered through Jollibee's delivery app, hotline, and website, as well as via GrabFood and Foodpanda. It is also available for drive-thru and takeout.

RECIPES FROM AJINOMOTO

Handout

Ajinomoto Philippines is sharing simple recipes that promote eating nutritious and delicious meals without compromising their budget and time.

The recipes, which use Ajinomoto products, include Vegetable Kebab with Grilled Chicken, Hawaiian Fish Burger, Asian Salad with Oyster Sauce Dressing, and Fish Fillet in Mango Salsa.

These and more are available on the website and social media pages of Cookmunity by Ajinomoto.

VICE GANDA, HEART ENDORSE MILK TEA BRAND

Handout

Vice Ganda and Heart Evangelista join the roster of celebrity endorsers of Tea Talk, a homegrown milk tea brand.

Tea Talk currently has 29 branches nationwide, with over 200 employees. As part of its month-long second anniversary celebration, the milk tea chain introduced new items such as Snackish Chips, Sausage and Waffles, Creamy Butter Milk Tea, and Hot Milk Tea.

More details are available on Tea Talk's website.

JIM AND SAM BACARRO SHARE STEAK RECIPE

Handout

Celebrity couple Jim and Saab Bacarro recently joined the Masterclass series of La Germania, where they shared how they make steak and mashed potatoes at home.

Ingredients:

Steak

- 500g rib eye steak

- Salt

- Pepper

- Butter

- Garlic

- Thyme

Mashed Potatoes

- Potatoes (5 large potatoes)

- 250ml cream

- Beef cube

- Butter

- Parmesan Cheese

- Parsley

- Olive oil

- Stevia

- Cayenne pepper

- Paprika

Procedure:

1. Make sure your steak is at room temperature for at least 10 minutes.

2. Season the tray or cutting board first -- 30% of the seasoning disappears when cooking beef, so make sure to season liberally. Then, rub both sides of the beef on the tray.

3. Season the beef again until it looks encrusted in seasoning.

4. Put the stove at a low temperature before putting the meat. The meat must be cooked in piping hot heat.

5. Meanwhile, cut the potatoes and boil them for about 12 minutes. Use a fork to check how soft the potatoes are. Then, mash the potatoes.

6. Deglaze the pan with some red wine for some sauce alongside the steak.

7. Put butter gradually on the potatoes. Taste test the potatoes to gauge how much seasoning is needed.

8. Once potatoes are seasoned, add some garlic.

9. Fry some garlic with half a tablespoon of olive oil on low heat. Then add the cream, beef cube, and herbs of choice.

10. Put the sauce on the potatoes using a strainer. Add garlic chunks if preferred. Then, put it back on the stove. Mix it around, and taste test if it's seasoned properly.

La Germania products are available online through its website, as well as its official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

JUDY ANN IS NEW MEGA SARDINES AMBASSADOR

Handout

Actress Judy Ann Santos has been named the newest ambassador of Mega Sardines.

Kickstarting the partnership is Mega Sardines' TV commercial with Santos for the "Mega Sarap, Sustansya at Saya" campaign.

More details about Santos' upcoming activities with the brand are available on Mega Sardines' website and social media pages.