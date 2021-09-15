Filipino social media star Bretman Rock was spotted in the front row of some of the shows at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2021 donning head-turning outfits.

With stylist Brian Miller as his NYFW fairy godmother, the Hawaii-based content creator pulled off exquisite looks featuring designer outfits, including some that are archival!

Bretman Rock made a statement as soon as he got to strut the streets of New York, flaunting his fit physique in a vintage Prada vest and Raf Simons trousers.

Bretman Rock was also in the front row of the Brandon Maxwell show, where even supermodel Gigi Hadid took notice of Bretman's presence. "Why could I feel Bretman was near?!" wrote Hadid on her Instagram stories.

From full Prabal Gurung 'fit to a bougie glimmering suit and headdress by Ricard Quinn for Bulgari, here's a rundown of the stunning NYFW looks of Bretman Rock.