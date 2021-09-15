Bella Ysmael mourns passing of cousin Rafa Dinglasan

MANILA -- For Miss Universe Philippines 2020 first runner-up Bella Ysmael, her cousin Rafa Dinglasan is "the fiercest Green Archer I've ever known."

The beauty queen mourned the passing of Dinglasan, a former De La Salle University captain, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She admitted that she still could not believe that he is no longer with them, but takes comfort in the fact that "heaven gained the best angel."

"You brought the party up there too soon, cousin! But you fought the fight and won, now you deserve rest," she said.

"Your memory and legacy live on forever in our hearts. Watch over us until we meet again, Manong. We love you so much," Ysmael added in her post, which showed photos of her with Dinglasan.

Dinglasan, who helped the Green Archers win the UAAP title in 1989, passed away last September 13 after a bout with COVID-19. He was 53 years old.

He is survived by his wife and two children.