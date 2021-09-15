MANILA -- Angie King joined netizens in the trending "how much have you changed challenge," sharing her life-changing transformation from 2007 to 2021.

The first photo showed the car enthusiast and entrepreneur as a man, then known as Ian King, wearing sunglasses and flaunting his toned figure by the sea.

Fast forward to 2021, King is a proud transgender woman, as seen in her second photo where she sports a printed bikini and more tattoos.

Aware of how much she has changed, she said in jest: "Wonder if I can win?"

King's post has since gone viral, with over 2,000 reactions and dozens of comments from netizens and celebrity friends saying she has already "won" the challenge.

"Definitely the winner! In all ways," said model Amanda Griffin.

"You won," added actor JM Rodriguez.

King came out as a transgender woman in 2016. She is married to model and host Joey Mead.

