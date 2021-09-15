This year's SOS, or September Online Sale, will run until October 15. Handout

MANILA -- Filipinos are encouraged to support pandemic-hit hotels and resorts in the country with the second edition of the hospitality sector's September Online Sale (SOS).

Eighty properties from different parts of the Philippines are taking part in the month-long event, which kicked off on Wednesday, September 15, and will run until October 15.

The website of Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA), which organized the event, is featuring up to 70% off on travel and food packages. The e-vouchers can be used within a year from the date of purchase, and may be extended upon request.

In a virtual press conference, HSMA president Benjie Martinez of Bayleaf Hotels said they aim to exceed last year's sales, given the longer run of the 2021 SOS.

"From a 15-day event, we've planned a month-long travel mart. We are also including the ancillary services of the properties such as restaurants, bars, banquet packages, spa, gym and pool, and other facilities of the hotel," he said.

Organizers said last year's SOS, which ran from September 15 to 30, 2020, sold almost 2,000 e-vouchers which gave hotels and resorts in the country a much-needed boost amid the pandemic.

HSMA board chair Margie Munsayac of Bluewater Resorts believes that SOS is a chance for Filipinos "to extend a helping hand to the travel sector."

"This is also a kind of victory over the pandemic, that we are seizing the opportunity to rediscover and reconnect with the beauty of our country," she added.

This year's SOS includes deals on the following properties:

MANILA/PASAY/PARANAQUE

- Bayview Park Hotel

- Conrad Manila

- Diamond Hotel Philippines

- Hotel Lucky Chinatown

- Jen Manila by Shangri-La

- Kingsford Hotel Manila

- Manila Marriott Hotel

- Okada Manila

- Sheraton Manila Bay

- Microtel Wyndham Mall of Asia

- The Bayleaf Intramuros

- Winford Manila Resort and Casino

ORTIGAS/PASIG/QUEZON CITY

- Ace Hotel and Suites

- Astoria Plaza Ortigas

- B Hotel Quezon City

- Discovery Suites

- Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

- Edsa Shangri-La Manila

- Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila

- Linden Suites

- Park Inn by Radisson North Edsa

- Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

MAKATI/BGC/ALABANG

- Acacia Hotel Manila

- Crimson Hotel Filinvest City

- Discovery Primea

- Dusit Thani Manila

- Grand Hyatt Manila

- Holiday Inn and Suites Makati

- New World Makati Hotel

- Oxford Suites Makati

- Seda Residences Makati

- Seda BGC

- Shangri-La at The Fort

- The Peninsula Manila

- The Bellevue Manila

CLARK/BAGUIO/BATAAN/ILOCOS

- Banaue Hotel and Youth Hostel

- Grand Sierra Pines Hotel

- Marriott Hotel Clark

- Quest Plus Conference Center Clark

- Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas

- Vitalis Villas

CAVITE/LAGUNA/BATANGAS/TAGAYTAY

- Acuatico Beach Resort and Hotel

- Acuaverde Beach Resort

- Quest Hotel Tagaytay

- Seda Nuvali

- Summit Ridge Tagaytay

- The Bayleaf Cavite

- Twin Lakes Hotel

CEBU/BOHOL

- BE Resort Mactan

- Best Western Plus

- Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort

- Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

- Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

- Mithi Resort and Spa

- Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu

- Savoy Hotel Mactan

- Shangri-La Mactan

- The Bellevue Resort Bohol

- The Ivywall Resort-Panglao

- Waterfront Cebu City

- Waterfront Airport Mactan

BORACAY/ILOILO

- Astoria Current

- Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay

- Discovery Shores Boracay

- Hue Hotels and Resorts

- Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay

- Alta Vista de Boracay

- Belmont Hotel Boracay

- Feliz Hotel Boracay

- Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel

- Paradise Garden Boracay Resort & Convention Center

- Patio Pacific Boracay

- Richmonde Hotel Iloilo

- Shangri-La Boracay Resort & Spa

PALAWAN/DAVAO

- Astoria Palawan

- Bacau Bay Resort Coron

- Club Paradise Palawan

- Dusit D2 Davao

- Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort

- Miniloc Island Resort

- Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao

