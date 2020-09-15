Jeremy Jauncey meets Pia Wurtzbach's family in UK

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach’s boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey had a taste of Filipino food when they visited the house of the beauty queen’s mom Cheryl in the UK.

In her most recent vlog, Cheryl said she had to learn how to cook new dishes overnight because her daughter is now living a healthy lifestyle.

Despite this, their meal would not be complete without some well-loved Filipino food such as chicken adobo and bola-bola with misua soup.

Impressed by her mom’s spread, Wurtzbach said in jest: “Kapag ako [lang ang bumibisita], hindi ganito ah. Baka masanay si Jeremy na parating ganito.”

As they shared a meal, Wurtzbach and Jauncey had fun catching up with her mom and stepdad Nigel Tyndall.

Jauncey got to know more about Wurtzbach’s family and he also shared to them that his dad is from Scotland.

Jauncey also shared to them that he could actually speak Spanish fluently because of his mom.

Watch Cheryl’s vlog below.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

Aside from their passion for travel, the two also have a shared advocacy as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.