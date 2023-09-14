Vlogger Kyle Jennermann is now a Filipino citizen

Photo from Kyle Jennermann's Facebook page

MANILA – Popular Canadian vlogger Kyle Jennermann, who is also known as “Kulas,” can now finally say that he is a Filipino citizen.

The Philippine government officially granted Jennerman Philippine citizenship on Wednesday, based on the content creator’s recent post.

Earlier this year, the House of Representatives approved on second reading a bill granting Philippine citizenship to Jennermann, who has been promoting the Philippines to the world.

House Bill 1764 or the Canadian’s naturalization was filed by Biñan City Rep. Marlyn Alonte.

“Naniniwala tayong ang panukalang batas na ito ay hindi lamang para sa kapakanan ni Kulas kung 'di ito ay magbibigay daan sa mas malalim at malawak na pagkilala sa angking talino at galing ng lahing Filipino,” Alonte said.

“Stuck with this belief, 'Kulas,' which is the nickname that Jennermann was given several years ago by one of the manongs whom he met in one of his travels, lived with a purpose: introduce the Philippine to the rest of the world through the internet with his vlogs,” she added.

Alonte noted how Jennermann has contributed to documenting the rich culture of the Philippines through his vlogs.

“Kyle Jennermann's contributions to the promotion of Filipino culture and identity to the rest of the world make him deserving to be a naturalized Filipino,” she said.

Jennerman was elated by the approval of the naturalization bill back in February.

“It was an incredibly emotional hearing, and I am so grateful for everything that was shared and discussed. I am so grateful for the time given to me to share about my life in the Philippines and deep appreciation for this country,” Jennermann said in a Facebook post at the time.