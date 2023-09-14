Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Instagram/@celeste_cortesi

MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi took to social media to warn her fans about people claiming to be her relatives.

On Instagram Stories, the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 titleholder said she was recently informed that certain individuals are using her photos and personal details without her consent.

The half-Italian beauty queen went on to reiterate that she is not from the United States, as these people have claimed.

"Hi everyone! I've been receiving messages about people using my photos and information claiming that they are my relatives. I am not from the US and I am not authorizing anyone to use my photos and information unless it went through my manager. Thank you very much," said Cortesi, who grew up in Italy and is now based in the Philippines.

Cortesi is known for representing the Philippines in two international pageants -- Miss Universe and Miss Earth.

She earlier said she is setting her sights on local showbiz.