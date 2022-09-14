'Today' hosts try ensaymada, find it delicious

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy brought his favorite childhood snacks to the NBC daytime show “Today with Hoda & Jenna” to make its hosts try them.

As seen on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Jo Koy introduced to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager what he would always eat at home as a Filipino kid.

These included Chippy and Oishi. He also brought some bread such as the famous cheese ensaymada with ube and hopia.

Throughout the segment, Kotb and Hager eagerly tried all the food, particularly expressing enthusiasm over the ensaymada with ube.

“What is this? This is delicious,” exclaimed Hager.

As to Oishi, Jo Koy said: “When I was a kid, this is all I eat. My friends were like, ‘Do you have any Doritos?’ No, I got these shrimp chips.”

Jo Joy is currently promoting her Hollywood film “Easter Sunday” which opened in the Philippines last August 31.

The film, his love letter to the Fil-Am community, follows Jo Koy’s character returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous family that has Pinoy roots.

“Easter Sunday,” distributed by Universal Pictures, also features an all-star cast including Jimmy Yang, Tia Carrere, Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Eugene Cordero, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

It is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by Ken Cheng.

Related video: