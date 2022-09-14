Manila's Silverlens art gallery opens in New York

NEW YORK -- After establishing Silverlens in Manila and growing the business for 18 years, former New Yorker Isa Lorenzo and her partner Rachel Rillo are now making the Big Apple home to their second art gallery.



Located right in the heart of the Chelsea art district, the new 2,500-square foot Silverlens gallery opened with an exhibition by Southeast Asian artists, including a Filipino.

"Our goal is to shine a light on underrepresented communities or minorities [that are] artists, especially since so much of the population here in America is a migrant population," said Lorenzo.



"We realized that a lot of our audience is starting to come from here, from America," added Rillo.

Silverlens is also a purveyor of digital video art that explores histories of migration, labor, and the environment.

Lorenzo cited one of its featured artists, Martha Atienza, who hails from Bantayan Island located north of Cebu.

"Her work is really about the community and how to help Filipino fisherfolk have a voice," she said.

With its hard-earned recognition as one of the leading contemporary art galleries in Southeast Asia, Silverlens' opening attracted the who's who in the Fil-Am community in New York City, bringing them a step closer to their goal of bringing their artists to the global stage.

