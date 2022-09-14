Watch more News on iWantTFC

More than 60 kids and teens from various cultures were chosen to participate in a recent sold-out kids and teens fashion show in Edmonton.

"Plan lang po namin sana ay 50 lang to test the water kasi we're from Calgary so we don’t know the market yet. But because of the overwhelming support of the community, we have 65 kids and teens that are walking down the fashion show," Spotlight Couronne Internationale Inc. co-founder and creative director Alvin Masangkay said.

The young models wore creations from various local and international designers who created pieces in shades of white and blue, a nod to the show's theme of "Bloom Under the Sea".

The Filipino Canadian producers said they want young Canadians to bloom through self-love, self-discovery, acceptance, and resilience.

"'Bloom Under the Sea' is the place where we discover you, will transform you, and one day, you will represent yourself and you will represent the community," Spotlight Couronne Internationale Inc. president and CEO Limuel Vilela noted.

Vilela added that they take pride in mounting shows that highlight the world-class talents of Filipino Canadians.

"Dahil Filipino Canadian-produced, naniniwala na tayong mga Filipino sa ano mang bahagi ng Canada, lalo na dito sa Edmonton, ay may karapatan na tayo ng magpakitang gilas ng ating talento dahil lagi nating tatandaan tayong mga filipino ay may angking talino at kakayahan."

Model Czaryn Lucena Abesamis shared that, "this fashion show has helped me express myself in such a different way and being here right now, it's amazing. It feels so good. I met new people and I've gained a family and friends."

Part of the proceeds from the fashion show will go to non-profit groups like the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta as well as the Butil ng Pag-asa in the Philippines.