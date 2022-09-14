Cambodian beauty queen in PH for Miss Universe training

MANILA -- Cambodia's Miss Universe representative this year is in the Philippines for training, further cementing the country's position as a pageant powerhouse.

Miss Universe Cambodia 2022 Manita Hang flew to Manila last week, and has since been spotted in events across the country.

"The Philippines is well-known for beauty pageants, right? I think that this is the best country [for training] and a really good opportunity for me to build up my skills for the competition," she said in an interview with the pageant website Missosology.

"I'm training at KF camp," she added, referring to the beauty pageant camp Kagandahang Flores, which has also trained the likes of Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, and Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena.

When asked what skills in particular she wants to improve on as a beauty queen, she replied: "Well, everything. Because I believe there are always doors for improvement."

"So this is a very good opportunity for me to be able to train my catwalk, Q&A, makeup, everything I need to get ready for the competition."

Hang has so far attended the Mister International Philippines 2022 sashing event in Quezon City as a special guest, as well as activities by various groups in Cebu and Surigao del Sur, among others.

In an Instagram post, Hang expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she has received in the Philippines.

"Being treated as their own. Love and hospitality goes beyond culture and nationality," she said.

Some Filipino netizens, meanwhile, have dubbed her as a look-alike of local celebrities Megan Young and Ivana Alawi.

Hang will compete against the Philippines' Celeste Cortesi, among other candidates, in this year's Miss Universe pageant.

