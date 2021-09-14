Screenshot from Maris Racal's vlog

"Sobrang white ng room kasi 'yun 'yung mental state ko: blanco."

These were the words of actress-singer Maris Racal when she described her bedroom in her latest vlog.

Racal showed her renovated room, saying she wanted to have an all-white space.

"Pagpasok mo dito sa room ko, makikita mo na talaga lahat at mafi-feel mo talaga na nasa langit ka kasi literal, puti lahat," she said.

One of the unique features of Racal's room is a white covering for her shoe collection, so she could still store her items and easily access them without breaking the all-white theme.

"Sabi [ng designer], puwede namang cabinet or exposed na lang. Sabi ko naman sa kanya, kailangan ko ng parang roller na nawawala siya kapag hindi kailangan. Tapos kapag kailangan ko, baba ko lang siya para may white background ako," she explained.

Racal was also proud to share her bathtub, saying she has been eyeing one for a long time.

"Sobrang happy ko na meron na akong bathtub. Matagal na akong nangangarap na magkaroon ng personal bathtub pero... Kuripot kasi ako eh," the singer admitted.

"So ayun, since nagpa-renovate na ako, inisip ko, alam mo, bilhin ko na nga lang. Matagal ko naman na 'tong gusto, and I think I deserve it," she added.

The actress went on to share her favorite part of the room, which is her bed.

"Sobrang ganda ng pagkakagawa nito kasi ito talaga 'yung design na gusto ko na... Di ma-describe. It's all white," she added.

Racal, who revealed her relationship with Rico Blanco in May, dropped her new single "Ate Sandali" last June.

