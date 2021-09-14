Rachelle Ann Go returns as Fantine in 'Les Miserables'

MANILA – Rachelle Ann Go donned her Fantine costume as she took the stage once again to play the popular "Les Miserables" character in London's West End.

On Instagram, Go shared a couple of pictures from when she resumed doing theater after giving birth to her son Lukas.

"Part 1 - Fantine for the nth time... It might be a while until I'm in costume again! So might as well do a photoshoot," she wrote.

According to Go, it was "an amazing birthday treat" that was able to do the musical again for six shows.

She, however, also admitted that she initially felt "scared" to perform again.

"I was so scared to do it since I didn't know how I'm going to manage my time with Lukas. I told myself I couldn't do it. How will I sing, I never sleep! But praise God we did it. Always do it scared, right?!" she said.

In the end, Go said she is glad that it all worked out.

"Thank you to everyone who came to watch and to all the Filipinos who said hi after the show," she said.

Go first portrayed Fantine in 2015. She is also known for her West End performances in "Miss Saigon" and "Hamilton."

Related video: