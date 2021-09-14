Outgoing Miss Universe PH queens shine in photoshoot

Photos from Miss Universe Philippines Instagram account

The reigning queens of Miss Universe Philippines, led by Rabiya Mateo, sizzled in a sexy photoshoot, where they all donned neon-colored swimsuits.

Just more than a week before they crowned a new set of queens, Mateo and 2020 runners-up, Bella Ysmael, Michele Gumabao, Pauline Amelinckx, and Billie Hakenson flaunted their figures with jeepney signages collection as backdrop.

“Another day to slay as we get closer to meeting the successors of our phenomenal queens. Excited? We are, too. But for now, NEON,” the caption stated on the Miss Universe Philippines Instagram account.

Mateo was the inaugural winner of the national pageant which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The Iloilo native, who finished the Miss Universe pageant in Top 21, will pass the highly coveted title to her successor on September 25.

The 30 candidates, which were trimmed down from 100 delegates through a series of virtual challenges, will compete during the coronation night. The winner will represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe in December in Israel.