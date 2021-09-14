LOOK: Dani Barretto's daughter Millie turns 2

MANILA - Dani Barretto and husband Xavi Panlilio celebrated the second birthday of their daughter, Camilla Marguerite.

Barretto took to social media to share photos of her daughter, whose nickname is Millie.

"And just like that, she's now 2 years old! Where did the time go? Slow down a little, Mill. Happy birthday, my angel on earth," she wrote in the caption.

Barretto went on to declare that her life began the day Millie was born for she gave it more meaning and purpose.

"Oh Millie, there's nothing we wouldn't do for you. I love you, my sweet girl! May you always need Mama, 'cause mama will always need you," she said.

"I love you! I love you! I love you!"

Meanwhile, Barretto's mom Marjorie also shared her birthday message for her granddaughter on Instagram.

"She loves Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. So now we call her our Millie Mouse! Happy birthday to my first grandchild. We love you so much," she said.

The only part of the Barretto family who was visible not in the celebration is Julia, who was apparently in a locked-in taping, according to Marjorie.

