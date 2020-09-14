WATCH: Korina Sanchez reads news report written in gay lingo

MANILA -- Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez showed off her funny side as she read a news report written in gay lingo in Vice Ganda's online show.

In part 2 of "Gabing Gabi na Vice" aired on YouTube over the weekend, Sanchez can be seen effortlessly reading the script provided by the openly gay comedian.

After laughing throughout the "newscast," Vice Ganda praised Sanchez for passing his challenge with flying colors.

"Parang alam na alam mo by heart 'yung mga salita!" he told the former "TV Patrol" anchor. "Tamang-tama ang pagkakabigkas at pagkakabaybay."

Watch Sanchez speak in "beki" language starting at the 27:35 mark in the video below: