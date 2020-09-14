WATCH: Derek Ramsay, Andrea Torres give a tour of their home

MANILA -- For the first time, Derek Ramsay and Andrea Torres gave the public a tour of their home.

In a vlog released last week, the celebrity couple showed the different parts of their personal space, which is filled with artworks by local artists.

Ramsay's son and nephew also live with them, with the actor saying that he has reserved a bedroom for his parents.

"Guys, you'll be the first to actually see the entire home," he told their viewers. "We've done little snippets here and there in other shows, but we want to share our entire home, our home, to all of you. We will go to every corner in this house and share it with all of you. Welcome to our crib!"

In their two-part virtual tour, Ramsay and Torres showed the dining room, kitchen, living and entertainment spaces, pool area, all the bedrooms, roof deck, garden, and basement.

The couple also revealed works in progress, such as an elevator for their parents and a rooftop garden.

Check out their spacious, art-filled home below: