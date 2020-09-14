Leaving Metro Manila for Tagaytay? Police say, get a travel pass

Staff of a local events place observe Taal volcano as it spews steam as seen from Tagaytay City on January 17, 2020. The local government has given businesses the go signal to open for business to help them recover losses after closing down in this tourist and wedding events destination. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- If you're planning to leave Metro Manila for a leisure trip to Tagaytay City, you need a travel pass.

Even though Tagaytay City has opened its doors to tourists, travelers from Metro Manila still need to secure a travel pass, according to Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar who heads the Joint Task Force COVID shield.

"Yung galing Metro Manila, 'pag pupunta pong Cavite, eh dapat may reason ka ng pagpunta doon. At kung hindi, dapat kukuha ka pa rin ng travel authority," Eleazar said in a virtual press briefing.

(If you're from Metro Manila, you need a reason why you will go to Cavite. If you don't have any valid reason, you need a travel authority.)

"Unless baguhin po 'yan ng national task force, 'yan pa rin po ang ating susundin," he added.

(Unless that policy is changed by the national task force, we will still follow that.)

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines, is under general community quarantine (GCQ), while Tagaytay City, which is part of Cavite province, is under the more relaxed modified GCQ.

Eleazar said the waiver on the use of travel passes in Tagaytay City only covers those from Cavite.

"While it is true na yung Tagaytay, dineclare ng LGU nila na hindi na kailangan ang travel pass pagpasok po doon, 'yun po 'yung manggagaling ng Cavite," he said.

(While it is true that the local government of Tagaytay waived the need for travel passes, that only covers those from Cavite.)

Restaurants and hotels in Tagaytay City that have secured a Certificate of Operation from the Department of Tourism were allowed to operate up to half of their capacity as the government aims to restart tourism.