'Amazing grace': Karen Davila shares story of faith after son survives seizure

MANILA -- Veteran broadcaster Karen Davila took to social media on Monday to share her story of faith after her son survived a seizure.

In an Instagram post, Davila recalled how her son David "started having a full-blown seizure" as he welcomed his parents from an overnight trip to Sorsogon.

"Now, seizures can be common for kids with autism but David has never really had them. He has only had one scary episode when he was 7 years old," she explained.

Davila detailed how she became frantic, and all she was able to do was "shout the name of our Lord Jesus Christ non-stop, asking Him to heal and save David."

"And this is why I am sharing this. I thank our Lord Jesus Christ for saving David yesterday," she said. "David slowly woke up and we rushed him to the ER. I thank God his memory and faculties are perfect."

Referring to her family's experience as "amazing grace," she added: "What real faith and life lesson did God teach me today? There is real power in the name of Jesus Christ! It doesn't matter who you are, what church you go to, whether you think you're a good or bad person -- calling on the name of Jesus changes everything!"

Davila also took the opportunity to thank the responders of their condominium lobby for being "fast thinkers" and "equipped to assist and knew what to do to make sure he would stay alive."

She also expressed her gratitude to her son's doctor and his team.

"David is okay now and is undergoing a 24-hour video EEG which helps monitor brain movement. Our goal is to prevent this from happening again," she said.

"To God be the glory. Hug your kids today! Tell your family and friends how special they are! Appreciate life," she ended.