Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne edition sold out in 1 day

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition. Handout

MANILA -- Samsung's limited edition Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne edition has sold out in just one day, the company announced Wednesday.

Made publicly available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, Samsung saw enthusiastic response to the exclusive collaboration combining Browne’s signature design elements with Samsung’s latest foldable technology.

“We are definitely excited for the response that we saw for the Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne edition," Blue Avelino, Samsung Electronics Philippines head of mobile experience, said in a statement.

"The partnership between Samsung and Thom Browne started because of our strong belief that it is possible to draw upon the similarities between fashion and technology to create a smartphone that introduced an entirely new design identity. We are very proud to have finally launched this limited-edition collection in the Philippines for the first time.”

The limited edition Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition includes two leather pouch cases and a special edition S Pen 1. Included as well is the Galaxy Watch6, which comes with two leather straps: one with black pebble leather and the other with red, white and blue striped leather.

These colors are also used on the 25W travel adapter, the coin-style watch charger and an exclusive fabric USB-C to USB-C cable.