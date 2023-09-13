Liza Soberano travels to Korea for YouTube travel show

MANILA -- Actress Liza Soberano will showcase Korea’s captivating culture, food, entertainment, and business scene via the YouTube show “Liza in Korea.”

“The Korean group wanted to introduce the Korean culture through the lens of Korean locals but told by a Filipina celebrity. They kinda wanted to bridge the gap between cultures,” she proudly told ABS-CBN News.

Produced by JJ Global Group in Korea, the 15-part series will offer viewers a unique 10-minute immersive experience into the facets of Korean culture and will debut September 13, Wednesday, 8 p.m., at PHH-TV’s YouTube channel.

“This started back in April ‘yung filming and I was in Korea for 18 days. Before filming, tinanong nila ako (Korean producers) kung ano ‘yung gusto kong ma-experience sa Korea and I just gave them a list of the things I wanted to do or people that I wanted to meet and they based the whole series around that,” Soberano said.

When asked what makes this series special, she answered, “Ang maganda sa series na ito is I was taken to places that are popular amongst the locals and not really the tourist-y spots. I didn’t go to usual spots where a lot of us think of going kapag gusto nating i-visit ‘yung Korea.

“You guys are going to see a lot of new traditional Korean dishes, some Korean fusion dishes that are more modern. You’ll also get a better understanding of the culture. I got to meet a lot of people so you get to see the different side of the entertainment industry.”

Soberano also told the media about her first trip to Korea. “My first time in Korea was probably one of my most favorites because I went to Korea to film a movie that I did “My Ex and Whys” and it was just a great experience being able to work with Star Cinema and a Korean production company,” she said.

Showing her fun and bubbly side, the 25-year old actress said this project allowed her to show her authentic self — without acting.

“This YouTube series, 'Liza in Korea,' was created for my fans so that they can see the fun side of me and just have something to look forward to in the mean time habang hindi pa lumalabas ‘yung movies and TV shows ko.”

Liza loves Korean entertainment

The star admitted she loves K-pop — from Girls Generation, Super Junior to 2NE1.

In an interview via Zoom with the actress, she shared, “The first time I was introduced to Korean culture and entertainment was when I was 10 or 11. That was my first time trying to explore different types of entertainment from different countries. Korean entertainment was the one that sparked my interest through K-pop. I became a huge fan of Girls Generation, Super Junior, and 2NE1.”

She continued: “I got into watching Korean dramas like 'Boys Over Flowers.' I remember watching 'My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho' on ABS-CBN and dina-dub nila in Tagalog. I would watch a lot of that.

“I am always fascinated how these Korean companies build and market these groups.”

Liza's travel tips

Meanwhile, Soberano also shared some of her travel tips.

“Do go to a place having researched it very well. You wanna know a little bit about the country that you’re going to and the places that you wanna go to,” she said.

“Don’t be ignorant about the culture and the way people are. Each country has different cultures. You have to be able to adapt if you like traveling. You have to be able to play by their rules too.”

“Liza in Korea” will also feature businesses owned by some celebrities.