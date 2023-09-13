Former beauty queen Sharifa Akeel introduces baby girl

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Sharifa Akeel has publicly introduced her newborn child with her husband, Maguindanao 2nd District Rep. Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu.

On Facebook, the Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 titleholder said their daughter, Princess Salwa Akeel Mangudadatu, was born last August 24.

"Meet our bundle of joy," she said.

Explaining the story behind their baby's name, the former beauty queen added: "Salwa whose meaning in Islam is solace. One who provides comfort and brings happiness -- something that will make you forget sadness and worries. Thank you for being our solace."

Akeel and Mangudadatu tied the knot in 2021 in an Islam ceremony at the Alnor Convention Center in Cotabato City.

Check out their photos below: