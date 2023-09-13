(Left to right) Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo, Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez. Photos from Instagram: @samanthabernardo__, @paulineamelinckx, @teresitasse

MANILA -- Filipino pageant fans have been creating their own "wish list" of the country's Miss Universe representatives following the removal of the age limit for candidates in the said international competition.

One of the top picks, as seen in posts online, include Samantha Bernardo who finished first runner-up in the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant.

On Instagram Stories, she has been reposting calls for her to join Miss Universe Philippines to get a shot at the crown.

The bride-to-be has yet to directly respond to the said posts, but she posted a clip which showed the text: "Thank you for loving every version of me."

Another beauty queen on fans' wish lists is Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez, who gave birth to her first child in 2022.

Among those who want her to return to pageantry is her cousin, reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee.

"You know what to do," Dee told Marquez as she posted the latest statement of the Miss Universe Organization.

Pauline Amelinckx, who placed first runner-up in Miss Supranational 2023, was also among those highly requested by fans to represent the Philippines in Miss Universe.

The comments section of her latest Instagram post has been flooded with comments asking her to join Miss Universe Philippines for the fourth time, after her runner-up finish in the national pageant this year.

Two candidates from the 2021 batch of Miss Universe Philippines are also popular among pageant fans -- Miss Universe Philippines Tourism Katrina Dimaranan and second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi -- as well as 2020 finalist Alaiza Malinao.

(Left to right) Miss Universe Philippines Tourism Katrina Dimaranan, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi, and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 finalist Alaiza Malinao. Photos from Instagram: @katrina_dimaranan, @steffiaberasturi, @alaizamalinao

Dimaranan expressed her appreciation to those who think she has what it takes to wear the Philippine sash in Miss Universe.

"Appreciate the tags/updates, mga bes! So happy Miss Universe is stepping out of the box and understands that a woman's worth is not based on her age because beauty, intelligence, wisdom, and leadership skills come in all ages, colors, shapes, and sizes!" she said on Instagram Stories.

Newly-married Aberasturi has also been reposting messages encouraging her to compete again, while Malinao has yet to make any public statement.

Prior to removing the age limit for candidates, the Miss Universe Organization announced that it is allowing married women and mothers to aim for the coveted crown.