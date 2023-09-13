Andrei Trazona admits lying about mom Izzy’s support

Photo from Izzy Aragon's Facebook video

MANILA – Former Sexbomb dancer Izzy Trazona-Aragon drew attention on social media after releasing a post hinting at not supporting the decision of her child, Andrei Trazona, to become a drag queen.

This caught netizens by surprise since Trazona recently revealed that her mother is supportive of her drag journey.

Amid growing criticisms hurled at Aragon, Trazona admitted on her Facebook page that she lied in the interview last July, saying she only did it to protect her mom.

“I LIED IN AN INTERVIEW that she supports for what I am and for what I do just to protect her from any backlash but there's no point in protecting her because the truth came out straight from her,” Trazona wrote in the caption.

According to her, she loves her mother but she does not want to live a lie, adding that she has been sustaining herself for years already.

“I'm tired of this conversation about me being gay and doing drag. I wanna end this argument by saying that,” she continued.

“I love you so much mom but this isn't healthy for me anymore. I hope someday you will understand how it feels to be in my shoes. I miss you but you're not bringing me any comfort and compassion I deserve.”

Trazona’s social media post came after Aragon posted a lengthy message on Facebook addressed to her first child.

“I miss you Drei, you’re always in my prayer... everyday. I love you so much. And that will never be changed. Sometimes, parents & their children have disagreements and its normal. But I know both sides have that pain in their and wishes that they will just simply agree w/ each other,” the former SexBomb dancer wrote.

Aragon went on to say that she only wanted the best for her child.

“Hindi mo pa rin naman nararanasan maging magulang. All I want is for your best. I’m holding on with the TRUTH that is written in the bible, the word of God. The One who created us,” Aragon added.

The Sexbomb member also stressed that she will have to disagree with her children should they do something “against” her faith.

“I point them to Jesus because with that I will be secured with their future. The best I know I can give to my children, more than richness, fame and all,” she explained.

“Putting my hope on what Jesus did on the cross for me, paid the consequence of my sin. Instead of me paying it. Sin will bring me to eternal death, hell. But He saved me. By believing and surrendering my life to that truth.”

This statement apparently irked many netizens, who questioned the sincerity of Aragon’s love to Trazona.

Trazona has been able to perform in various clubs including in the Nectar Nightclub, which has been one of the houses of drag queens in the country.

