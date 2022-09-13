For Tony Maghirang (left) and Yugel Losarata, life during lockdown afforded them the time, space, and patience to pen some books and have them published. Handout

Making the jump from short form writing to long form writing isn’t easy.

For two veteran music journalists – Tony Maghirang and Yugel Losarata – life during lockdown afforded them the time, space, and patience to pen some books and have them published.

Losorata ‘s fourth novel, “The Lust Regime”, and Maghirang’s “Ang Kagilagilalas Na Makeup Artist” were both printed by Canadian publisher Ukiyoto in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

“The plot to ‘The Lust Regime’ came to me during the early days of the lockdown,” related Losorata who spins a story of fiction about a torrid affair between two old high school friends that turns into something more high stakes as both gain a measure of power in the current authoritarian regime. To what extent will the affair attract the imminent threat of sociopolitical truth hidden from public view? Will the last vestiges of righteousness be enough to untangle the cobwebs of power abuse and heart-shattering effects of obsession?

“As this was written during the third month of lockdown,” added Losorata, “the mental preparation involved lots of writing and re-writing.”

For Maghirang, who was a music critic for the legendary Jingle Magazine back in the late 1970s up to the 1980s, this was his first crack at something longer than the 750-word music reviews he was used to.

He repurposed a story for a 30-minute teleplay he penned back in 2019 that was rejected and turned it into a 209-page novel.

As Maghirang related it, “The story was shelved until I met Yugel Losorata in February 2021. I was interviewing him online and it kind of segued to his first novel. He kind of encouraged to write a longer piece. ‘Kung siya, nakaya niya, ako pa daw kaya?’ Three months later, I began working on the nobela from the teleplay, grinding out 5,000 words a week with a target of at least 42,000 words. Finally put together the first draft in November 2021 and “Ang Kagilagilalas Na Makeup Artist” got self-published through ukiyoto in March 2022. “

In his Tagalog-language book, Maghirang tells the story of Jules who was rescued from poverty by the kindness of a beauty salon owner. Years later, as a successful makeup artist himself, he begins to have nightmares of brutal murders. In his dreams, the murderers are revealed to be those who took him under their wing.

The novel puts forward disturbing questions of where do we attain true justice: here on earth or up there in heaven? Should we forget the crime when those left behind are already living in peace and quiet? Is an ‘eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth’ a better measure of vengeance than the long-drawn legal process? How does one exact the perfect revenge?

For inquiries about the books, please check out: Ukiyoto.com, Amazon and GooglePlay, or private-message the authors on social media for details.