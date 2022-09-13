Handout/File

MANILA -- Shopee said local businesses benefited greatly from its recent 9.9 sale event.

In a statement released Tuesday, the e-commerce platform noted that its top local sellers sold six times more items on September 9 than on an average day.

It cited a merchant from Valenzuela City that was able to sell over 400,000 packs of face masks in one day.

Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu said they will continue to explore more possibilities to serve both the needs of customers and businesses as they gear toward the year-end shopping season.

For its 9.9 sale, Shopee worked with sellers to offer P1 and P49 deals across categories such as home, personal care, and women's apparel.

The e-commerce platform said one user was able to save as much as P200,000 for back-to-school items such as laptops and desk accessories.

Related video: