Celebrity couple Maricar Reyes and Richard Poon. Instagram: @maricareyespoon

MANILA — Actress Maricar Reyes has opened up about not having a child after a nine-year marriage with her husband, singer Richard Poon, saying not being a mother does not make her “less of a person.”

Reyes spoke on the topic in the September 11 vlog of Rica Peralejo, where she was the guest.

Reyes, 41, recalled that she and Poon, 48, first started trying to get pregnant in 2015, two years after they exchanged wedding vows.

“We even got checked,” Reyes said. “There’s no problem with him, there’s no problem with me. Feeling ko, we did our due diligence naman on our side [as] humanly possible. Pero wala e, so what are you going to do?”

Despite their unsuccessful attempt to have children, Reyes shared she never reached the point of being envious of mothers her age. Instead, “Meron lang talaga akong peace,” she said.

“Kung meron, okay. Kung wala, okay,” Reyes added. “It doesn’t make me feel like I’m less of a person or I’m less of a female. Kung wala, wala. Ginawa mo na ‘yung part mo e, and I rest on that.”

Reyes clarified, however, that she is not discrediting the emotions of women who have a challenging time to get pregnant.

“Some things, God makes easy for you, and some things, God makes a little more challenging,” she said.

In the vlog, Reyes and Perelajo also discussed dynamics in marriage, including handling arguments. Reyes, who is running a food business, likewise shared she is open to returning to acting.

