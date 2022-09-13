MANILA -- Even as she prepares for her first international pageant, Herlene Budol already declared that she will soon end her journey as a beauty queen.

The comedienne and social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," said she has no plans of joining Binibining Pilipinas again after her first runner-up finish this year.

"Para sa akin, hindi maliit na bagay 'yung first runner-up eh. Hindi maliit na bagay 'yung maliit kong crown. Para sa akin, ang laking bagay na dinala sa buhay ko iyan. Actually, parang... napunan niya 'yung mga kulang ng pagkatao ko dati," she said in an interview with the entertainment website Pep.

"Hindi na po ako sasali talaga ng Bb. Pilipinas. Closed na po 'yun talaga, sure na po ako talaga," she added.

Budol is set to represent the country in the Miss Planet International pageant later this year.

She was chosen by her manager, Wilbert Tolentino, who bought the rights to Miss Planet Philippines.

The comedienne sees Miss Planet International as her last pageant. "Sa Planet International na rin po siguro 'yung last ko. Kaya gagawin ko ulit 'yung best ko, gaya ng ginawa ko sa Binibini," she said.

Miss Planet International 2022 will be held in Uganda in November.

