MANILA – Like father, like daughter, indeed.

Former PBA player Doug Kramer surprised netizens when he dropped a throwback photo of him side by side with his eldest daughter Kendra’s snap.

Doug uploaded his photo when he was 13 years old and wearing eye glasses and put it beside Kendra's, who is now 13 years old.

Netizens could not help but notice how the two looked almost identical.

“Carbon copy,” Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez commented.

Even OPM icon Gary Valenciano was impressed how Doug and Kendra look alike at the age of 13.

"….like father like daughter…AS IN!!!!!” Valenciano said.

Meanwhile, other fans were baffled at how they saw Kendra as Chesca Garcia’s look-alike for a long time until Doug released the snaps.

“This is still mind bending for me. I swear she looks like a carbon copy of her mama when she’s next to her. But then she looks like your twin when she’s next to you,” one netizen said.

Last July, Kendra turned 13 with several surprises from her parents. The teenager received a luxury watch for her birthday and an album signed by Nayeon of K-pop group TWICE.

On the Facebook page of Team Kramer, Kendra teared up upon receiving the album with the signature of her personal “bias” in the popular girl group.

Doug and Chesca have two other children: Scarlett and Gavin.

