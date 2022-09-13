Darren Espanto to sing Masskara Festival theme song

MANILA --- Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto was chosen to sing the theme song for this year's Masskara Festival in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

On Instagram, Espanto uploaded behind-the-scene photos and clips from their shoot. He also shared that he was joined by actress Sue Ramirez.

"Bacolod, it’s time to smile again! It’s both a privilege and honor to be chosen to sing the theme song of this year’s Masskara Festival! Thank you po! Had a great time shooting with @sueannadoodles and the whole team! Balik Yuhum, Bacolod!" Espanto wrote.

"Here are a few pics and vids behind the scenes from our shoot pero feeling ko talaga food trip 'yung ginawa namin ni Sue. Sooo many great places to eat!" he added.

Ramirez, who is also from Negros Occidental, is the girlfriend of Victorias Mayor Javi Benitez.

Currently, Espanto is part of the musical series "Lyric and Beat," while Ramirez starred in the series 'The Broken Marriage Vow," which concluded just last June.

