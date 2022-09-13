MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi is set to star in the first fashion week event of BYS Cosmetics in the Philippines.

On Instagram, Miss Universe Philippines organization shared a poster of BYS Fashion Week 2022 showing its reigning queen.

The event will be held from October 6 to 8, with the venue yet to be announced.

BYS Fashion Week 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of BYS Cosmetics in the Philippines.

It will feature works by top local designers and brands such as Cruz, Cheetah Rivera Studio, Russell Villafuerte, Isha, Just Bonita, Thian Rodriguez, Randolf, Jaz Cerezo, and Kaye Morales.

Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The Filipino-Italian beauty queen finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth in 2018.

