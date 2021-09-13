How Filipino fans can celebrate Batman Day

MANILA — It’s Batman Day on Saturday, September 18, and DC and Warner Bros. are celebrating the occasion with month-long releases for fans of the caped crusader.

Batman Day on September 18 will kick off a month-long lineup of activities related to the caped crusader. DC/Warner Bros.

In the Philippines, Batman Day will be marked with a lineup of activities, special programming, themed merchandise, augmented reality content, and contest giveaways.

HBO Asia is hosting a contest for Filipinos through its Bat-Mobile AR filter on Instagram, while DC’s Batman Bat-Tech Edition AR app will drop a new mission featuring Mr. Freeze and The Riddler on Saturday.

Batman collectors will have several new items to add to their shelves, with fresh merchandise from Gold Wing, Spin Master, McFarlane, LEGO, and Funko.

SM Store and Lazada, meanwhile, will offer deals for Batman items from September 9 to 30.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Animation fans can look forward to Cartoon Network’s special programming for the entire month of September, to celebrate Batman’s pop culture legacy. Titles include “LEGO DC” episodes, including the premiere of “Batman Family Matters” on September 18, and the one-off “Scooby-Doo & Batman.”

Loyalists of The Dark Knight can also binge-watch Batman content on HBO GO, from “Pennyworth” to “Batwoman,” and a total of nine “Batman” movies.

The month-long celebration of Batman leads up to the highly anticipated DC FanDome on October 17, a virtual showcase of new titles from the DC universe.