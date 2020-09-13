LOOK: Sultan Kudarat solon’s traditional engagement ceremony

Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography Traditional engagement ceremony of Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran and Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak. James Montaño Photography

Photos of a lawmaker’s engagement ceremony went viral on social media because of its traditional theme.





Sultan Kudarat 1st District Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran is one proud fiancée after the traditional engagement ceremony pushed through last September 3, 2020 in Lutayan town.

The congresswoman and her partner, Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak, decided to have a traditional ceremony because they wanted “to incorporate and show our Muslim tradition in Mindanao”.



“We mixed the culture of Maguindanao and Tausug in one,” Sakaluran told ABS-CBN News.



During the ceremony, called ‘Salangguni’ in Maguindanaon and ‘Pagturul Tayma’ in Tausug, the man will formally ask the blessing of the woman’s parents for the wedding.

The man’s family will also offer dowries before both sides can officially start planning for the wedding itself.

“Aakyat po nang formal ‘yong family ng lalaki to bring dowry and gifts, and to talk about the wedding date,” the lawmaker explained.

Sakaluran thanked netizens who appreciated her engagement ceremony especially since she really wanted to showcase the culture and tradition of her hometown.

The couple’s wedding date, originally set for September 10, was moved next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their pre-wedding video, which drew inspiration from the popular Korean drama series "Crash Landing On You", has also been making the rounds on Facebook.

OutLoud Studios said the film was shot at the La Palmera Mountain Ridge in Sultan Kudarat, as well as in some parts of General Santos City.

The studio said the bride is a big fan of "CLOY" while the groom is a member of the police force. These gave them ideas of coming up with similar scenarios from the K-drama series.