How the Sharea app can help users survive the quarantine

Pexels

Living within restrictions because of the current pandemic has not been easy. In the time of physical distancing, self-isolation, job losses, and other everyday challenges brought about by COVID-19, new hyperlocal information-sharing app Shares offers users helpful information.

For one, Sharea has relevant information from verified sources, communities, and even one's loved ones who may seek to create a stronger bayanihan spirit online.

Sharea makes a great source of daily information

Being updated about the coronavirus situation and other developments in one's area is very important. With information, citizens are able to make better decisions and keep themselves safe from harm or inconvenience.

The Bulletin Board of Sharea can help by providing verified hyperlocal information organized into bulletin board: 'alisto,' health, jobs, 'ganaps,' deals, and transport.

Sharea provides a sense of belonging with people near or far.

With its one-of-a-kind Community Wall, users may gain more friends from their areas of interest. They may also receive real-time updates from people who are on site -- information and tips which are post-moderated and vetted.

Sharea lets citizens stay connected even while in isolation.

The app's messaging feature allows users to check up on loved ones anytime.

While information in the Bulletin Board is limited to select Metro Manila areas like Quezon City and Marikina City for now, users can pin any location in the app, allowing them to contribute their own updates in the Community Wall and monitor any area any time. With people posting more information, Sharea is looking to cater to a wider range of users over time to uphold its commitment of strengthening communities one area at a time.

Sharea is now available on your Android mobile phone’s Google Playstore. Download from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abscbn.kapp.

