Michelle Dee to join Metaverse Fashion Gala

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is set to be part of the country's first-ever Metaverse Fashion Gala, which is part of this year's Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW).

The fashion show, which aims to "break the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds," will feature the creations of Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

It will be held on September 18 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, with Cinco's designs to be "featured simultaneously in a live Metaverse event," according to the PBW website.

Attendees will be given the chance to own Cinco's creations, and each piece comes with a digital collectible.

Dee earlier mentioned that she will launch her first non-fungible token (NFT) collection for the benefit of individuals on the autism spectrum.

She has also started her own tech-driven foundation called Global Spectrum Initiative.

Dee is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

She is aiming for the country's fifth crown.