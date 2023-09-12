Handout

MANILA -- Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) continues to strengthen its advocacy for early childhood development (ECD) through its various initiatives.

Aside from providing research-based educational videos to schools, it is also helping fund a global study on parenting and early childhood.

KCFI recently supported a research project led by the Asia Philanthropy Circle which discusses the barriers to the proper implementation of ECD policies and programs.

The groundbreaking study highlighted the lack of information and resources for ECD and education, particularly in the rural region. It also shed light on the rise of malnutrition and stunting, which may be due to lack of information on proper nutrition and child health.

The said study is also the first of its kind and is the most comprehensive mapping to date of parenting and early childhood programs across Asia, with a focus on China, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

KCFI has been providing portable media libraries to different schools and communities nationwide. Teachers, parents, and caregivers can learn at home from educational video lessons such as "Heroes of Zero," "ILY1000: Batang #Laking1000," and "TalkED: Early Childhood Series with Bianca Gonzalez,” which are all available on Knowledge Channel's Facebook and YouTube pages, iWantTFC, and the Kapamilya Channel.

"We know how important it is to invest in our children, not just for their own personal success but for the success of the nation. We have launched various shows and conducted different initiatives for ECD nationwide," KCFI president and executive director Rina Lopez said in a statement.

