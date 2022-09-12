Pia Wurtzbach launches own line of carpets, rugs

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach has launched her own line of carpets and rugs in collaboration with Studio Soliven.

The new collection, which the former Miss Universe co-designed, is said to be inspired by places around the world.

Studio Soliven said lines, shapes, forms, and figures were used to create "visual poetry."

"This is my first foray into interiors, and it was a very tedious but fulfilling process, figuring out how I wanted my carpets to look and feel like and producing them," Wurtzbach said in an Instagram post, revealing that the collaboration took almost two years to be launched.

Wurtzbach went on to share how she started to become interested in home design.

"[It] really came from me fixing up my condo (and now my own house), and I like the idea of walking into a space and instantly connecting with it," she explained. "I didn't think I'll have this kind of connection with home design, but here I am, designing my first carpets. It's been a joy for me and I hope you guys like it, too!"

"Our floors carry everything for us in our home, and making it look beautiful with rugs that depict my personal style truly make me happy, especially now that I’m about to move into my own house," she added.

Wurtzbach rose to fame in 2015 after winning the Philippines' third Miss Universe crown after 42 years.

Aside from being a beauty queen and actress, Wurtzbach is also a host, entrepreneur, and ambassador for UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines.

