Netflix partners with Ubisoft to create 3 mobile games

Netflix has partnered with Ubisoft to create three mobile games for its users.

In a statement, the streaming service said the three new games will be available on the Netflix app and will build on the existing franchises Assassin's Creed, Valiant Hearts, and Mighty Quest.

The games will not include ads or in-app purchases, but Netflix plans to give exclusive access to subscribers.

"We're thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched," said Mike Verdu, vice president of games for Netflix. "This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world."

"I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile," added Ubisoft chief mobile officer Jean-Michel Detoc.

The new Valiant Hearts game will be made available on the Netflix app in January 2023. It will serve as a sequel to Ubisoft's Valiant Hearts: The Great War.

Also set for a 2023 release is the Mighty Quest mobile game, which is said to draw inspiration from the rogue-like genre.

Netflix has yet to announce a target launch date for the upcoming Assassin's Creed title. The streaming platform previously said in 2020 that it is working on a live action series based on the popular video game franchise.

