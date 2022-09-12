Food-themed museum launched in Parañaque mall

Food Wanderer opened its doors to the public last Sunday, September 11. Photo from Ayala Malls Manila Bay's Facebook page

MANILA -- Ayala Malls has launched a new attraction that aims to showcase Filipino heritage through food.

Called Food Wanderer, the themed museum occupies 3,000 square meters of space at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque. It features replicas of local dishes and giant installations on the 17 regions of the Philippines.

Bookings can be made online, with rates starting at P699 per person for a two-hour interactive tour.

Food Wanderer is one of the four attractions set to be launched this year by Ayala Malls in partnership with the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation (PAEC).

The others include Dream Lab at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati (4,000 sqm), which aims to promote entrepreneurship among young Filipinos through a step-by-step journey to starting a business; Multiverse Museum at Glorietta (3,000 sqm), which will present an "all-original, colossal" lineup of certified collectibles; and Museum of Emotions at Ayala Center Cebu (2,500 sqm), which highlights different emotional states through art installations.

"We have approximately ten concepts arising in Ayala Malls but right now we are opening first four for this year," PAEC president and chief executive officer Lawrence Li Tan said in a statement released by Ayala Malls.

"This shows our commitment to provide pioneering concepts that give joy, entertainment, and amazing experiences within safe and accessible locations to all," added Ayala Malls president Christopher Maglanoc.

Related video: