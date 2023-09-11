Michelle Dee recalls sabotage attempt during Miss World

Michelle Dee said the accessories of her national costume for Miss World 2019 were stolen and eventually returned. YouTube/Bea Alonzo

MANILA -- "Have you ever been sabotaged during a competition?"

This was one of the questions asked to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee as she underwent a lie detector test in the latest vlog of actress Bea Alonzo.

In response, Dee recalled a sabotage attempt in Miss World 2019, which was her first international pageant stint.

She said the fans that came with her national costume were stolen and eventually returned, with help from her fellow Filipinos in London.

"During my natcos (national costume) rehearsals, I was wearing a beautiful piece by Francis Libiran. I had two golden fans. So we had I think a group photo or something, so I had to put my fans down. When I went back, nawawala. As in nawawala 'yung fans ko," she said.

"And I was like, 'Oh my God, what am I gonna do?' So I was texting Francis' team, [I said] 'Somebody got my fans.' So they were ready to produce another set," she continued. "But thankfully, and this is why I love Pinoys all over the world, that hotel had so many Pinoys. I said my fans are missing, so they looked through all of the CCTVs for whoever got it."

Dee said someone knocked on her hotel room door that same night, and she found her missing fans on the floor.

"Maybe kinabahan because they know I was like, 'I needed to see the CCTVs, I need to see where my fans are,'" she said. "So binalik naman."

After hearing Dee's story, Alonzo could not help but compare it to a scene in a soap opera. "Nakakaloka, parang 'yung mga napapanood mo sa mga teleserye!"

Learning from the experience, Dee went on to share the advice she got from her fellow Filipina beauty queen, Miss World 2013 Megan Young.

"One of the things that Megan Young actually advised me is if there is something very, very important, like for an outfit change... bring two. Bring a backup all the time," said Dee, who finished in the Top 12 of Miss World 2019.

"Because it's been done before, not to me but it's been done before... unfortunately some people choose to do bad things."

Dee is preparing to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador later this year.

When asked if she feels "the Universe will be on your side" as she competes, the beauty queen confidently replied: "Yes."