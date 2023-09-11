Kim Chiu gives tour of her rest house in Tagaytay

MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu fulfilled her promise to her fans as she finally gave them a tour of her rest house in Tagaytay.

The Kapamilya actress gave a tour of the exterior of her three-storey house in her newest vlog uploaded on Sunday night after she hit 3 million YouTube subscribers.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"First of all, I want to thank my new subscribers for joining and watching my videos. Maraming salamat sa suporta na binibigay ninyo sa sakin. Sobrang pasasalamat dahil na-achieve na natin ang 3 MILLION subscribers! YEHEY!!! Kaya for today's video, sobrang special talaga ang inihanda ko dahil finally, ipapakita ko na sa inyo ang aking fruit of labor! Yes! As promised, dadalhin ko kayo sa aking rest house kung saan dugo't pawis talaga ang aking naging puhunan. Para talaga sa pangarap, kailangan nating magsikap," the actress captioned her vlog.

For the Part 1 of her house tour, Chiu also showed off the house's heated pool, dirty kitchen, outdoor living room, and fire pit.

Chiu also shared highlights of her latest vlog via her Instagram update.

It was in December 2021 when Chiu first shared about her rest house in Tagaytay, which she previously described as the "fruit of her labor."

Chiu, who made her showbiz breakthrough in 2006 as the first teen winner of “Pinoy Big Brother,” has been sharing her personal milestones over the years, among them building a permanent home for her family.

Chiu, who grew up having to frequently move residences in Visayas due to family and financial circumstances, first built their own home in 2011 — a 600-square-meter property that took a year to construct.

Related video: