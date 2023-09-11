CCP holds star-studded anniversary gala outside its home

Performers at the CCP anniversary gala (from left) Gerald Santos, Reb Atadero, Gab Pangilinan, Joanna Ampil, Sheila Francisco, Aicelle Santos-Zambrano and Arman Ferrer

MANILA -- For more than 50 years, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has been at the forefront of culture and the arts. It has transcended borders and reached diverse audiences beyond its complex and into the regions around the world.

Today, 54 years after the iconic structure was put, the CCP main building had to undergo major rehabilitation for two years.

“But our work doesn’t stop,” newly-elected CCP president Michelle Nikki Junia said in her welcome speech to open “Anywhere We Sing Is Home,” the concert to celebrate CCP’s 54th anniversary, held last Saturday.

“In fact, our work has been multiplied,” Junia added. “We have found new ways, engaged with more audiences, collaborated with new artists we haven’t tapped in the past and produced more shows even with the meager budget and limited resources we have.”

Admirably, even without the CCP building today, productions continue to be staged. Hence, the CCP 54th anniversary gala, “Anywhere We Sing Is Home,” was presented at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater of Circuit Makati.

“We will continue to soldier on, despite the budget cuts and even without our forever home, the CCP main building,” added Junia. “But as we say, the CCP is more than just a building.

“Wherever there are artists who want to perform, wherever there is an audience who need to watch and experience our brand of shows, wherever there are creative minds and backstage people who are passionate to produce live events, CCP will always be there.”

Truly, it’s not every day that an institution goes beyond 50 years. “We are beyond ecstatic to share this milestone to everyone.

“Not just the enduring legacy of the CCP, but it is a celebration of the Filipino artists and their incredible journey and the Filipino people who continue to support the country’s art leading institution year after year.

“Tonight, we celebrate the unwavering commitment with world-class performers who are totally committed to put the Philippines on the international theater and live performance map.”

World-class Pinoys

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab wielded the baton onstage to lead the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) for the musical concert that brought together acclaimed artists who have performed worldwide and brought honor to the Philippines.

After she recently received critical acclaim for being the first woman to play The Engineer in “Miss Saigon” in the UK, internationally-acclaimed theater artist Joanna Ampil returned home to headline the anniversary gala.

She opened the show with the dramatic “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” from “Sunset Boulevard,” followed by “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl.”

Throughout the night, the performers rendered show-stopping musical theater tunes as well as OPM favorites. Majority of them have performed at the CCP.

Gerald Santos, who recently returned from Denmark where he did a well-received Thuy in the Danish staging of “Miss Saigon,” got to make it to the CCP concert line up.

The winner of the “Pinoy Pop Superstar” in 2005, sang an OPM medley with Ampil and another "Miss Saigon" alumna Aicelle Santos-Zambrano.

Santos later belted out his haunting version of Roni and Gilda Cordero’s “Hanggang,” recorded Wency Cornejo.

He and Santos-Zambrano, who incidentally was his runner-up in “Pinoy Pop Superstar” also gave their audience a powerfully charged duet of “Sun and Moon” mashed up with “Last Night of the World.”

Ampil returned onstage and rendered “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

She was then joined by Sheila Francisco in two memorable tunes from “South Pacific” – “Happy Talk” and “Bali Hai.” Both had played the role of Bloody Mary in the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic in two different productions in the UK.

After which, Francisco took centerstage and lived out her dream role singing “Some People” from Stephen Sondheim’s musical, “Gypsy.”

Since the landmark musical, “Rama Hari” will be restaged this month, two songs from that production were included in the CCP anniversary gala musical lineup – “Magbalik Ka Na Mahal” performed by Gab Pangilinan, and the duet “Iisa ang Tibok” with Arman Ferrer.

Ferrer, meanwhile, displayed his admirable tenor in “Awit ni Isagani” from “El Filibusterismo.”

He also did a Michel Legrand medley – “Summer Me, Winter Me” and “What Are You Doing for the Rest of Your Life” – with Pangilinan and Reb Atadero, whose solo spot number was "Being Alive" from Sondheim’s “Company.”

Ampil returned onstage to belt out a medley of “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables,” where she played Fantine and Eponine in separate occasions, as well as “Memory” from “Cats,” where she previously essayed Grizabella.

All the artists rejoined onstage for the finale, Cornejo’s OPM hit, “Next in Line.”

“Anywhere We Sing Is Home” was directed by Floy Quintos, with Noel Ferrer as line producer.