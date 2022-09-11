Home  >  Life

Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2022 03:28 PM

Several celebrities dressed up as they graced the anniversary party of the Belo Medical Group headed by real-life couple Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

The event, which was held at Whitespace Manila in Makati City last Friday, saw the likes of Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Ellen Adarna, Alice Dixson, Ruffa Gutierrez and more.

Describing the gathering as “a magical evening,” Belo said on social media that she is “so grateful for our Belo family for celebrating 32 years with us.”

“On to the next 32,” she added.

Here are some photos from the event featuring the stars who made the night even brighter.

Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand 1
Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand 2
Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand 3
Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand 4
Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand 5
Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand 6
Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand 7
Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand 8

Photo from @ogiealcasid's Instagram

Photo from @jugsjugueta's Instagram

Photo from @ellenadarnaderekramsey's Instagram

Photo from @raymondgutierrez's Instagram

Photo from @phoemelabaranda's Instagram

Photo from @thatsbellayt's Instagram

Photo from @alicedixson's Instagram

Photo from @danibarretto's Instagram

