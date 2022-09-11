Stars join Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho in celebrating anniversary of beauty brand

Several celebrities dressed up as they graced the anniversary party of the Belo Medical Group headed by real-life couple Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

The event, which was held at Whitespace Manila in Makati City last Friday, saw the likes of Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Ellen Adarna, Alice Dixson, Ruffa Gutierrez and more.

Describing the gathering as “a magical evening,” Belo said on social media that she is “so grateful for our Belo family for celebrating 32 years with us.”

“On to the next 32,” she added.

Here are some photos from the event featuring the stars who made the night even brighter.