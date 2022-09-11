MAYNILA - Sa kasal ng noo'y prinsesa pa lang na si Elizabeth kay Prince Philip noong 1947, isang espesyal na regalo ang ipinadala ng mga Pilipino sa kinalauna’y naging reyna ng Inglatera.

Ito ay mga mantel sa lamesa na gawa sa hinabing pinya, na produkto ng Taller de Bordados de Mano, na kilala ngayon bilang S.C. Vizcarra hango sa pangalan ng nagtatag nitong si Segundina Cornejo Vizcarra.

Kinomisyon ang regalo ng National Federation of Women's Clubs of the Philippines.

Ayon sa kanilang anak at may-ari ng S.C. Vizcarra na si Vicky Amalingan Sales, tiniyak ang kalidad ng regalo sa pamamagitan ng pagpili ng mga pinakapinong hibla ng pinya.

"In 1947, Mommy was requested to do the gift of the National Federations of Women’s Clubs in the Philippines for the princess then, that was going to get married to Prince Philip. She made it a point that these were all the delicate, in fact the piña of then were the very, very fine ones. They did not have the thick fibers. They were all chosen. They were all the very fine pineapple fiber, and that made the difference," aniya.

Dinisenyo ang obra ng kaniyang amang si Zacarias Amalingan.

"He was very keen when it comes to different designs, especially for flowers that were very Philippine in nature. And the calado were very, very thin, very fine, finely done. It’s not like the calado of these days. It is the very fine calado that we had,” ani Sales.

Sa isang liham mula Buckingham Palace, ipinaabot ng noo'y prinsesa na si Elizabeth ang labis na tuwa at pasasalamat sa natanggap na regalo.

"It is most generous of the National Federation of Women’s Clubs of the Philippines to send me so acceptable a present as the beautiful piña cloth embroidered set of table napkins, doilies and table runner, which I have received from you. I can assure you that your choice is one that has given me real pleasure, and I ask you to thank all concerned for their kindness, generosity and their goodwill,” ayon sa liham.

Labis itong ikinatuwa ng pamilya.

"Very, very happy and vey much committed that we will continue on with what the Philippines is known for. The Philippines should also be very proud because the former princess then was so happy to have received, she says, one of the best gifts that she had received,” ani Sales.

Maituturing rin umano itong perpektong regalo para sa Royal Family dahil pagpapakita ito ng galing ng mga Pinoy sa larangan ng sining.

“Embroidery to the Philippines is very much known because Filipinos are very creative. Our hands are so adept to the things that, perhaps even those that are natural in nature, natural materials, we have done a lot of these things. Why could we not send something that would really show exactly what the Philippines is known for?”

Bukod sa Royal Family, ilang kilalang personalidad din ang nabighani sa mga produkto ng makasaysayang S.C. Vizcarra.

“My mother started S.C. Vizcarra in 1925. She was so adept with her hands in embroidery. But she came from a very poor family. But all the elites were asking her to do things for them. In fact, in 1927, because of the Americans knowing her like General Mc Arthur, Eisenhower, they were all our clients, so we were all in the US military bases in 1927. And all the time, from Quezon until the 80s, it was mommy who had done most of the gifts of the palace to the dignitaries,” ayon kay Sales.

