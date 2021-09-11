Beauty queen and Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup survived her COVID-19 bout after 3 weeks battling the disease.

Supsup took to social media to announce she is now coronavirus-free, aside from recalling what she went through after testing positive for the virus.

According to the Miss Universe 2011 third-runner up, she initially thought it was a common flu, noting that her family had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Covid-free. 3 weeks ago, what we all thought was just a simple flu turned out to be covid. It came as a shock because we were all fully vaccinated but we still got infected and even had mild to moderate symptoms. I would describe it as a really really bad flu,” she narrated.

“It was also the first time that I've experienced a total loss of smell and taste. Lucky enough, we were able to get better at home.”

The development came weeks before the upcoming coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines on September 25.

Reigning queen Rabiya Mateo is set to pass the crown on to one of the 30 remaining candidates, who underwent a series of elimination processes, before making it to the final cut.

The winner of this year's pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December.